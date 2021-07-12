Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Verizon’s new filter blocks spoofed phone numbers that are too close to yours

By Catie Keck
The Verge
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerizon wants to help curb those obnoxious “spoofing” calls from similar area codes to your own with a new tool called Neighborhood Filter. Spoofing is the method used by spammers to make a number appear similar to your own so you’re more likely to answer the call. Verizon’s new Neighborhood Filter will allow Verizon customers to send these calls directly to voicemail, as well as any other prefix and area code combinations that the company thinks might be suspicious.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Customers#Spoofing#Spam#Phone Numbers#The Neighborhood Filter#Filters#T Mobile#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Verizon
Related
Cell PhonesStandard-Examiner

How to stop spam texts that are sent to your device

Texting has become the communication method of choice for many smartphone users. Even my 83-year-old dad texts me and has gotten pretty good at it. A few months ago, he started using animated gifs to express his pleasure with a project we were working on together and upcoming visit plans — a cartoon dog with a jaunty hat is his favorite. Just last week, he sent his first video in a text to me that showed a family of deer in the field behind his pool. But some senders are not so delightful.
Technologydroid-life.com

Who Has the Best Unlimited Plan: Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There has been a good amount of talk around here lately involving unlimited data plans from the top US carriers. I recently shared my move to one of Verizon’s newish unlimited plans, plus AT&T just announced a handful of important upgrades to its best unlimited option. T-Mobile may not be making any news in the plan department at the moment, but their Magenta Max is the plan AT&T just tried to match.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Why is my phone not making or receiving calls?

Sometimes we can almost forget smartphones are for making and receiving calls. Sure, speaking to someone via a telephone no longer represents state-of-the-art technology, particularly with the advent of social media, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), 5G, the Internet of Things, and everything else you can do with a phone nowadays. However, when your iPhone or Android can’t make or receive calls, you really notice the absence. This is especially the case if you’re expecting an important call from someone or if you need your phone for work.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Verizon's new Neighborhood Filter ends area code phone spammers

If you've ever received a strange phone call from a number that started with the same few digits as your own, then you've been a victim of area code spoofing. It's when a spammer calls you using the same area code as your own, hoping you'll answer thinking it's someone in your vicinity.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Cell Phonestmonews.com

Metro by T-Mobile: Giving away free iPhone 12 mini to customers

For the first time ever, the Apple iPhone 12 mini smartphone is being given away for free by a prepaid network. Earlier today, Metro by T-Mobile revealed that they will be running a promotion that will give a free iPhone 12 mini to their customers. The best part about the announcement is that the device comes with 5G connectivity.
TechnologyWebProNews

T-Mobile Once Again Has Fastest, Most Available 5G

Ookla has released its latest report and T-Mobile has once again come out on top in the 5G race. Ookla is the maker of the popular Speedtest.net. As a result, the company is in a unique position to offer insights into the state of the US wireless industry, based on real-world data.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Here’s how often your Xiaomi phone will get security updates

Xiaomi has shared an updated security updates schedule for its vast portfolio of Mi, Redmi, and POCO devices. The schedule highlights how often your Xiaomi device will receive Android security patches by Google, along with patches for Xiaomi-specific issues. Check out the section below to find out how often your Xiaomi, Redmi, or POCO phone will get security updates:
TechnologyLight Reading

T-Mobile thumbs nose at Dish with new prepaid promotion

Just weeks after Dish Network said it plans to switch its MVNO business from T-Mobile's network to AT&T's network, T-Mobile responded with a promotion designed to siphon Dish's MVNO customers onto its own 5G network. Specifically, T-Mobile announced a new offering by its "Metro by T-Mobile" prepaid brand that offers...
TechnologyThe Verge

Chrome will soon let you turn on an HTTPS-first mode

Google is working to make browsing more secure by soon offering an HTTPS-first option, which will try to upgrade page loads to HTTPS, the company announced on Wednesday. If you flip this option on, the browser will also show a full-page warning when you try to load up a site that doesn’t support HTTPS. The company is also announcing that it’s “re-examining” the lock icon in the URL bar and plans to experiment with a change to how that looks.
Public SafetyFOXBusiness

Verizon now blocks 'neighborhood' spoofed spam calls

One of the most persistent and annoying breeds of spam calls can now be blocked if you’re a Verizon customer. We’ve all gotten those calls. You see a call that looks like it’s from a local number with the same area code and sometimes the same prefix as your own number.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Get Android 12's new ringtones on your Pixel phone right now (APK Download)

Android 12 is the biggest redesign to come to the OS in ages, and it looks like Google isn't content with changing only the visuals. As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has introduced new ringtones and notification sounds that are slated to replace the current tried-and-true sounds as the new defaults for upcoming products, and you can check them out on your Pixel phone running Android 11 (APK Download).
Cell PhonesThe Verge

WhatsApp multi-device beta allows four devices at once even without a phone

Until now, using WhatsApp web on your desktop or any other device has required having a phone that’s powered on and connected, but a new beta test is trying out support for multiple devices without needing a phone in the mix. In a June interview, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and his boss, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, commented on the technical challenge of maintaining end-to-end encryption. With a blog post today, Cathcart explains more about what has been done behind the scenes to maintain security.
Electronicsreviewgeek.com

Verizon’s Fios Mix & Match Upgrade Covers Your Whole Home

If you aren’t the only person in your house that’s working from home, you know how difficult it can be to find a quiet spot to work in that still has a solid internet connection. Now, with Verizon’s new Mix & Match on Fios plans, you’ll be covered. The new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy