VC LIVE | Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in 8 Evenings From the Koch Foundation Townhouse

The music repertoire of the concert will honour the African heritage, by featuring compositions by extraordinary black composers who changed the course of classical and pop music history - including multi-Grammy award winning composer Billy Childs, and Pulitzer Prize winning composer George Walker. The concert will also feature special performances by Julian Marley, Sara Marley – who will sing repertoire by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Addis Pablo, Vusi Nova, Onesimus, as well singer Nonie Mtirara (Mandela's Niece) – who will sing an excerpt from Madiba the African Opera. The concert will open with remarks by Ndaba Mandela, Founder & Chairman of Mandela Institute for Humanity, and H.E. Ms. Mathu Joyini Ambassador and Permanent Representative of South Africa to the United Nations. In recognition of the former South African President's contribution to the culture of peace and freedom, Nelson Mandela International Day recognizes his values and dedication to the service of humanity in the struggle for democracy internationally, and the promotion of a culture of peace throughout the world. Founded in 2016, the UNCMS is dedicated to promoting the UN goals at large - through the universal language of music.