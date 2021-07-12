Motorist sought after involvement in pedestrian fatality in Panorama City

Photo courtesy of Los Angeles Police Department PIO , Twitter

Authorities sought public help Monday to identify a motorist involved in a fatality that occurred when a pickup truck drove over a manhole cover in Panorama City as a person underneath was trying to open it.

The Los Angeles Police Department released video showing the white 2008 to 2012 model Chevrolet Silverado hitting the manhole cover, which was raised slightly from the surface of the roadway, about 10:25 a.m. Saturday on Parthenia Street.

“As the vehicle drove over the manhole cover, it was pushed down on top of the pedestrian who fell back down the manhole,” according to an LAPD statement. “The driver of the Silverado continued driving westbound on Parthenia Street (and) has not been identified.”

Authorities withheld the name of the fatally injured man, who was in his 20s, pending notification of his relatives.

“The public is reminded that manholes are used for city services to access various maintenance tunnels that are located underground,” police said. “Manhole covers should not be disturbed or moved due to their weight and could cause serious injury or death.”

A standing reward of up to up to $50,000 is offered by the city of Los Angeles for information that helps solve a fatal hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LAPD Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8116, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.