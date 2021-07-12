Canton man charged with distributing child porn
A man from Canton was arrested Friday after police say he distributed an explicit image of a child on a popular social media app. Timothy Phillips, 39, of Canton is charged with computer pornography, or using an online service to attempt an illegal act involving a child, according to court and jail records. In June, Phillips distributed an explicit image of a child via Kik, Canton police said in his arrest warrant.www.northwestgeorgianews.com
