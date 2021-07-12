Cancel
Evansville, IN

New Peruvian Restaurant Coming to Evansville’s North Side

By Ryan O'Bryan
 16 days ago
We certainly love food here in the Tri-State. Nearly every time a new restaurant opens somewhere in the area it's usually pretty crowded for the first several months. That's great for the owners, especially local restauranteurs who don't have the backing of some national chain. Well, get ready because we have a new restaurant bringing a South American flare to the Tri-State whose owners I'm sure would love for you to stop by and try their menu.

