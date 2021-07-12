This Women-Owned and Designed Brand Is Disrupting Streetwear
Vibrant sets and quirky prints are just part of the story behind streetwear brand-to-watch, Bobblehaus. New York-based Bobblehaus is the brainchild of CEO Ophelia Chen, a former Bloomingdale’s assistant buyer and planner, and chief creative officer Abi Lierheimer, a former designer for streetwear heavyweights like Kith and Champion. Following their corporate stints, the longtime friends set out to embark on an accessible brand that could adapt to industry shifts in an agile and solution-oriented way, and more importantly, bring a new perspective to the male-dominated world of streetwear.sourcingjournal.com
