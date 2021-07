Today, give yourself permission to focus on what replenishes you. Start with a self-check: Are you in need of restoration — physically, mentally, emotionally? You can only give so much of your energy and focus to work, school, family and friends before you run dry. In cocktail terms, if you drink too much the night before, the next morning's going to be rough on your body and will. Life's demands can also take a lot out of you. What might get you back to equilibrium?