Heat from fire and summer sun make for difficult battle in NW DC 2-alarm blaze

Close to 100 D.C. firefighters braved the heat of the fire and the hot temperatures of the day to battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s Takoma Park neighborhood Monday. Vito Maggiolo, with D.C. Fire and EMS, said the fire started in the first story around 3 p.m. calls about fire and smoke coming from the first story of a building on the 300 block of Carroll Avenue Northwest, near the Maryland border and the Takoma Metro station.