Environment

Heat from fire and summer sun make for difficult battle in NW DC 2-alarm blaze

By Mike Murillo
WTOP
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose to 100 D.C. firefighters braved the heat of the fire and the hot temperatures of the day to battle a two-alarm fire in the city’s Takoma Park neighborhood Monday. Vito Maggiolo, with D.C. Fire and EMS, said the fire started in the first story around 3 p.m. calls about fire and smoke coming from the first story of a building on the 300 block of Carroll Avenue Northwest, near the Maryland border and the Takoma Metro station.

