Community Workshop About Eyak Lake Weir, July 19, 5:30PM

Copper River Watershed Project and partners have observed the deterioration of the current weir structure at the outlet of Eyak Lake and are interested in being proactive in addressing this aging structure before it fails. Our primary objectives are to improve fish passage up and downstream of where the weir is located, while maintaining current water levels to protect important nearshore spawning sites for salmon. We are working with DOWL engineers to collect important site information and to prepare alternative structures for the community to consider. Once these preliminary investigations are complete, and a preferred concept identified, we will pursue funding in hopes of making this project a reality.