Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cordova, AK

Community Workshop About Eyak Lake Weir, July 19, 5:30PM

cityofcordova.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopper River Watershed Project and partners have observed the deterioration of the current weir structure at the outlet of Eyak Lake and are interested in being proactive in addressing this aging structure before it fails. Our primary objectives are to improve fish passage up and downstream of where the weir is located, while maintaining current water levels to protect important nearshore spawning sites for salmon. We are working with DOWL engineers to collect important site information and to prepare alternative structures for the community to consider. Once these preliminary investigations are complete, and a preferred concept identified, we will pursue funding in hopes of making this project a reality.

www.cityofcordova.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Government
Cordova, AK
Government
City
Cordova, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project A#Fish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Biden rolls dice by getting more aggressive on vaccines

President Biden ’s new, more aggressive approach to pressure reluctant or unwilling people to get vaccinated is a risky political play for a president who put defeating the coronavirus at the center of his agenda — though it could also come with a big payoff. It's a decision the White...

Comments / 0

Community Policy