Celebration of Mac Miller returns to Blue Slide Park in September

Mac Miller was a musician who many Pittsburghers had a great deal of pride over. Making it from a local act to the international stage showed that musicians from the city had talent and drive, and his death in 2018 at just 26 years old was felt by many in the community and beyond. Just days after the news broke, a vigil was held on Sept. 11 at Blue Slide Park, the playground namesake of Miller's debut studio album.