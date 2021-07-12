Cancel
The American West’s Climate Hellscape Is Just a Preview

By Christina Lu
Foreign Policy
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past few weeks, the American West has been confronting a hellish climate nightmare of scorching heat waves, a severe drought, and raging wildfires. And it’s not just the West—or even the United States. In typically chilly Siberia, ground temperatures reached a blistering 118 degrees Fahrenheit. The Middle East has been gripped by a searing heat wave and a drought that has especially hammered Syria. In late June, a small Canadian village was almost completely consumed by wildfire. China is also bracing for another year of extreme weather, including torrential rains and flash floods, as well as heat waves.

