Labor, Insurance, Marketing Put Senior Living Margins Under Post-Covid Pressure
As the senior living industry enters a post-Covid environment, rising expenses are hitting bottom lines and raising doubts about how quickly operators can recover financially. Labor was an ongoing concern, pre-pandemic. Now, hiring employees is the top challenge, and providers are competing against other industries for entry-level and skilled talent, face higher minimum wage floors, and continued enhanced unemployment benefits.seniorhousingnews.com
