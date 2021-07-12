Labor, Insurance, Marketing Put Senior Living Margins Under Post-Covid Pressure

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Diners at Che Fico Alimentari on Divisadero Street are seeing a new notice at the top of their menus, alerting them of a 10% dine-in charge. The added cost is meant to help provide a living wage and benefits for the staff in the wake of the pandemic. It also goes toward paying for high quality, local products. “The dining-in charge is a specific charge that you will only pay for when you dine within our restaurant,” said Chef & Owner David Nayfeld. “You’re paying for the extra costs for us to employ servers, for us...