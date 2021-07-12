Cancel
Labor, Insurance, Marketing Put Senior Living Margins Under Post-Covid Pressure

By Chuck Sudo
seniorhousingnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the senior living industry enters a post-Covid environment, rising expenses are hitting bottom lines and raising doubts about how quickly operators can recover financially. Labor was an ongoing concern, pre-pandemic. Now, hiring employees is the top challenge, and providers are competing against other industries for entry-level and skilled talent, face higher minimum wage floors, and continued enhanced unemployment benefits.

