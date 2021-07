For the week ending July 17th the Midwest sheep and goat market hit a cross road. Sheep were higher across the board. Heavyweight lambs saw the strongest gains. As for goats the market was mostly softer for both feeder and slaughter goats. The Ethnic market seems to really be driving the premium right now with the Festival of Sacrifice starting early next week. It would appear that heavier lambs are favored for this holiday. Islamic new year is the next major ethnic holiday that could help continue the strong market. That holiday falls on August 9-10. The big question still remains is where does the market go after we get through these holidays that is likely bringing premium to the market? The good news is that a good portion of the population is employed. First-time claims for unemployment benefits fell to another post-pandemic low this week to 360,000. That was down from 386,000 the previous week and below analyst expectations of 368,000. With people employed and money still fairly strong they can continue to purchase their favorite protein especially when all meat at the meat counter has seen decent price appreciation. On the other hand inflation continues to rear it’s ugly head and the more volatile sectors of food and energy seem to be attracting more inflation. Meat can price itself out of demand no matter how well it is favored. With the inflation concern though that is more a long trend concern than short concern. Given the current economic climate the demand for lamb and goat should stay somewhat consistent through 2021.