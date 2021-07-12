Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

Double The Cuteness: The McClure Twins’ Funniest YouTube Moments

By D'Shonda Brown
Essence
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the breakout stars from the original Mighty McClure YouTube channel, Ava and Alexis McClure have grown up before our eyes. Now celebrating turning 8 years old, Ava and Alexis have become Forbes influencers, walked in New York Fashion Week, and have even launched their own YouTube channel chock full of twin telepathy games, trying foods for the first time and even giving each other makeover transformations!

