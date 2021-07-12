Cancel
Economy

Fintech Sector in Argentina Now Includes Over 300 Firms, Employs 15,000+ Professionals: Report

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina’s fast-evolving Fintech sector now includes more than 300 firms that currently employ around 15,000 workers. During this year, the nation’s financial technology ecosystem is expected to create over 5,600 new roles, which indicates that the Fintech industry is set to experience steady growth and adoption. This, according to the latest data from Cámara Argentina de Fintech (the Argentine Chamber of Fintech).

