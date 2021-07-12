Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dreamed Up a Neon Block Party

By Danielle Cohe n
Posted by 
GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We’re almost halfway through summer, and in Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s rulebook, that means it’s time for neon fur. The couple, who recently confirmed their relationship in GQ and have since been PDA-ing their way through the fine city of New York, were photographed in Queens yesterday, filming what appears to be an aspirational fire escape hang. The set was for a music video, likely for a track off Rocky’s aptly titled fourth album “All Smiles.” There were lime-Slushee-hued ushankas. There were jewel-tone grills. There was at least one joint. In an attempt to process it all, let us walk you through every fluorescent detail.

www.gq.com

Comments / 3

GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Queens, NY
Entertainment
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur#Block Party#Music Video#A Ap Rocky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

How TikTok Helped Hedi Slimane Kill the Skinny Jean

Hedi Slimane is the only designer on earth who can make pants headline news. In his Spring 2022 “Cosmic Cruiser” collection for Celine, the man who put the world into skinny jeans abandoned his beloved silhouette for a newer, younger model: a pair of blousy denim trousers called the ELEPHANT. This was a big deal. And to understand how we got here, you have to look at how high fashion and TikTok’s strange, ambivalent relationship—a relationship Slimane seems to understand better than any of his peers.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Is Sublime…Cool Again?

Lately, I’ve been seeing vintage Sublime T-shirts all over the place. There’s no one kind of person who wears them. Maybe this guy scored it from an older sibling; maybe that girl dropped a few hundred bucks on Grailed; maybe that 17-year-old got one at Hot Topic. It’s become a little like the Joy Division T-shirt: you see one everywhere you go, but you aren’t exactly sure who is a fan and who just likes the way the shirt looks. But the shirt has been making me wonder: do people just like the Sublime T-shirt because we’re stuck in a neverending cycle of retro? Or is Sublime...a good band?
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

You Better Belieb That’s Justin Bieber in the New Balenciaga Campaign

Justin Bieber looks positively Berlin-tastic in a new Balenciaga campaign, the latest from house creative director Demna Gvasalia. In the fall 2021 campaign—shot by artist and photographer Katy Grannan—the pop superstar models an oversized black leather bomber, scrunchy black sweatpants, white tube socks, and a pair of the house’s new dadcore running sneakers. When the photos first dropped online this past Friday, the internet was skeptical. Was that really Bieber, in a fashion campaign that also featured the legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert? Indeed, at first glance, the smoldering Bieber does sort of look CGI, which wouldn’t be so out of sync for the French fashion house that literally debuted its fall 2021 collection in the form of a playable video game. Plus, as Twitter was quick to point out, he also happens to look a lot like the Swedish rapper Yung Lean, whose signature buzzcut-and-neck-tattoos look admittedly feel more in Gvasalia’s weirdo lane. But the house was quick to confirm that indeed, seeing is beliebing.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

When It Turns Out Your Pandemic Partner Kind of Sucks

Charlie* just got dumped. “I think he broke up with me because he was scared that I was going to ask him to go see Wicked,” the 25-year-old New Yorker says. It happened a little over a month ago. He’d been dating the guy for about a year after first meeting through a mutual friend. They courted for about a month before the pandemic forced them inside. With few social obligations and time on their hands, the two prioritized their relationship, finding solace in moving quickly while the rest of their lives paused indefinitely. “The world is crumbling, and I’m so happy. I’m falling in love,” Charlie recalls thinking last spring.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

In Session with Lorraine Bracco at MobMovieCon

Meeting Lorraine Bracco is not unlike the scene in Goodfellas where she’s playing Karen Hill and being introduced to the army of Peters, Pauls, Maries and the Maries who name their daughters Marie. Except instead of a wedding, I’m at MobMovieCon in Atlantic City, being ushered around by the co-founder, Premium Pete. He’s introducing me to, well, everybody.
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Know Exactly What They're Doing

Any advertiser worth their salt knows nostalgia is a powerful tool. You know who else wields nostalgia more powerfully than Don Draper? The summer of 2021’s horniest and most powerful couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Reunited at long last, these two have been rebooting decade-old source material for their relationship rollout, pandering to their audience with what’s essentially the real-life version of Easter eggs. Their primary text: the music video for “Jenny from the Block.”
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Introducing the Baggy-Flared Fit, the Next Big Thing in Pants

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For Dior Men’s spring collection, designer Kim Jones turned to a somewhat unexpected collaborator: Travis Scott. Over the last few years, Scott has emerged as a modern day marketing savant (though he’s loathe to use the term) stamping his Cactus Jack logo on everything from McDonald’s happy meals to limited-edition boxes of Reese’s Puffs. He’s also evolved into a veritable force in the menswear space, working with Nike on some of the most coveted sneakers in the game, and using his every courtside appearance as an opportunity to flex his fashion chops. The joint effort with Dior might’ve been surprising, but it made perfect sense.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Very Fly History of Gold Teeth

For some, gold and silver tooth caps are a recent phenomenon. If you're like me, your adolescent brain was probably bowled over by the dental opulence on display in the music video for Nelly's 2005 hit “Grillz.” The iced-out era of popular rap that it neatly encapsulated has served as a touchstone for the young, style-fluent generation fueling the current uptick in custom tooth jewelry. But blinged-out teeth were a thing long before Paul Wall's mouth was “lookin' somethin' like a disco ball,” before, even, Grace Jones's gilded mug graced the cover of Vogue Hommes in 1975. The history of rocking gold teeth is as varied and divergent as it is flashy, as personal as it is brilliant.
EntertainmentPosted by
GQMagazine

10 Things Henry Golding Can't Live Without

Thank you very much for gathering today. Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Henry Golding. I am with GQ and these are my ten essentials. for wherever I go, wherever I travel, a camera. It could be any sort of camera. This, in particular, is a 35 mil. It's a...
CelebritiesPosted by
GQMagazine

Lil Nas X Is Pushing New Boundaries in His “Industry Baby” Video

Lil Nas X’s album rollout has officially taken a turn into the multiversal. Last night, he dropped the music video for “Industry Baby,” a Kanye West and Take a Daytrip-produced track featuring Jack Harlow and some serious horn rips. It’s the next step in one of the wildest multi-platform promo campaigns in existence, which has included a sacrilegious music video, a Nike lawsuit, allegedly real human blood, making out with Dominic Fike on behalf of Brockhampton, and at least one billion pissed-off conservative tweets. Welcome to the Lil Nas X Cinematic Universe.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
GQMagazine

You Can Now Pre-Order the Black Yeezy Gap Jacket

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The latest addition to the Yeezy Gap collaboration arrives during what could rightly be described as a very eventful week for Kanye West. Last night, the 21-time Grammy winner premiered a rough draft of an album that’s yet to officially hit streaming platforms, setting the internet ablaze with a Jay-Z feature apparently recorded just a few hours earlier. On Tuesday, Ye made a triumphant return to Instagram, dropping a gallery’s worth of cryptic pics, including a Bottega Veneta-heavy outfit grid that spotlighted a darker, moodier aesthetic than the one diehard West acolytes are familiar with.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

Brooklyn Beckham Is Cheffing Up Some Big Fits

When Brooklyn Beckham began posting wordless hyperlapse videos of him cooking a few weeks ago, it felt like a blast from the all-too-recent past. To, say, spring 2020, when “at-home cooking videos” and “celebrity indoorwear/interiors” were some of our few collective distractions. So far, in the clips posted to his Instagram Reels (where he’s got 12.4 million followers), Beckham hasn’t made anything too crazy—a bacon, egg, and sausage sandwich (yes, bacon and sausage); spicy tomato pasta; French toast—but the simplicity lends them an almost soothing quality. The videos are set to music, but are best watched without sound. Nothing here is aspirational, per se, just deeply regular—but that’s kind of what makes it so appealing.
ApparelPosted by
GQMagazine

Let This GQ Staffer Teach You the Power of a Great Tie

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Quarantine had some of us questioning if we'd ever wear anything but sweats again. But for Willa Bennett—noted suit enthusiast and GQ's senior manager of social media—nothing could be further from the truth. After her impeccably stylish dad passed down a handful of ties last year, Willa spent the rest of lockdown “daydreaming about wearing them into the world.” Now, at long last, she's back out there knotting up neckwear with the best of 'em.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The Mystery of M. Night Shyamalan

There’s a song in Old, the thirteenth movie by the director M. Night Shyamalan, that I can’t get out of my head. It’s sung by the New Zealand actress Thomasin McKenzie, who plays an incarnation of Maddox, a member of a family who show up on a mysterious island amidst a motley crew of strangers, only to discover that time operates at a terrifyingly accelerated pace here. It’s a sort of lullaby, with the kicker, “I will remain,” a meditation on what aspects of a life might erode or persist after death. The melody is pretty, the words haunting, but there’s something more to the song, an insistent quality I can’t put my finger on but that feels of a kind with the movie itself, with all of Shyamalan’s movies for that matter. It lodged in my brain and I’m not sure why. I want to hear it again, but I can’t find it on Google.
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

Introducing The New American Sportswear

For more on Brockhampton wearing the New American Sportswear, click here. In April of this year, the J.Crew men's store in Dumbo, Brooklyn, marked down its slim-fit stretch chinos, printed camp shirts, and patterned swim trunks to 65 percent off before permanently closing its doors. “Don't worry—we're not going anywhere,” a sign in the window read, suggesting that shoppers visit Jcrew.com.
Hip HopPosted by
GQMagazine

Yungeen Ace Shows Off His Insane Jewelry Collection

Yungeen Ace has his cuban links on lock. No, really. They all come equipped with clasp locks. From the first cuban link chain he ever bought to his ATK chain, Yungeen Ace shows off his insane jewelry collection. Transcript. [Hip Hop music]. Hey, what's up, what it is. It's Yungeen...

Comments / 3

Community Policy