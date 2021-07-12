Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Dreamed Up a Neon Block Party

Justin Bieber looks positively Berlin-tastic in a new Balenciaga campaign, the latest from house creative director Demna Gvasalia. In the fall 2021 campaign—shot by artist and photographer Katy Grannan—the pop superstar models an oversized black leather bomber, scrunchy black sweatpants, white tube socks, and a pair of the house’s new dadcore running sneakers. When the photos first dropped online this past Friday, the internet was skeptical. Was that really Bieber, in a fashion campaign that also featured the legendary French actress Isabelle Huppert? Indeed, at first glance, the smoldering Bieber does sort of look CGI, which wouldn’t be so out of sync for the French fashion house that literally debuted its fall 2021 collection in the form of a playable video game. Plus, as Twitter was quick to point out, he also happens to look a lot like the Swedish rapper Yung Lean, whose signature buzzcut-and-neck-tattoos look admittedly feel more in Gvasalia’s weirdo lane. But the house was quick to confirm that indeed, seeing is beliebing.