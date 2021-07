The time has come to begin drinking the kool aid! Let’s see what we have to be optimistic about regarding the upcoming Kansas football season. The embarrassment that was Jeff Long era is over, and with it goes Les Miles. In their places stand a new AD in Travis Goff and a new football coach in Lance Leipold. By all accounts, this will be a complete culture change not only in the Anderson Football Complex, but also in the administration, which was in desperate need of such change.