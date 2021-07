The Hollywood quarantine baby boom continues, and multi-hyphenate Halsey is the latest celebrity to add "parent" to her running list of titles. In early January 2021, the pop star shared that she was expecting her first child with partner Alev Aydin via a moody photoshoot shared on Instagram. After the surprise drop, Halsey kept her 25 million followers updated on every step of her pregnancy journey, sharing images of herself at home and at work for fans to follow along.