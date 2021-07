As the Twins pick through the wreckage of their season, it’ll be easy to figure out where it all went wrong. Counting on Byron Buxton to stay upright more than seven minutes, and a bullpen that is the new music video for Prodigy’s “Firestarter.” (I realize both Prodigy and music videos as a whole are an anachronism, but I’m giving up trying to appeal to people whom those things are an anachronism for. I’m just too tired). And yet as the Twins play out the string, there seems to be just a little too much smoke, and a little too much excitement for lack of a better term, about them possibly moving José Berríos.