First Look: Lucian Books and Wine Opens in Buckhead
Part wine bar, part bookshop, part restaurant. What exactly is Lucian Books and Wine? According to co-owner Katie Barringer, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure destination. Part wine bar, part bookshop, the 40-seat eatery opened its doors in late June in Buckhead. What it really is, though, is an extension of its owners, Barringer and Jordan Smelt. “This is us. This is a complete physical representation of what Jordan and I love most,” says Barringer.www.thrillist.com
