Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

First Look: Lucian Books and Wine Opens in Buckhead

By Lia Picard
Thrillist
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePart wine bar, part bookshop, part restaurant. What exactly is Lucian Books and Wine? According to co-owner Katie Barringer, it’s a choose-your-own-adventure destination. Part wine bar, part bookshop, the 40-seat eatery opened its doors in late June in Buckhead. What it really is, though, is an extension of its owners, Barringer and Jordan Smelt. “This is us. This is a complete physical representation of what Jordan and I love most,” says Barringer.

www.thrillist.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucian Freud
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Wine List#Food Drink#Wine Opens#British#Cakes Ale#Cover Books#Seiber Design#Italian#French#Twitter#Pinterest#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

First look: Chef José Andrés opens Jaleo restaurant in Chicago

Jaleo, the highly anticipated restaurant by chef and humanitarian José Andrés, opens in Chicago on Thursday after a pandemic-prompted delay. The casual Spanish concept transforms a prominent corner in River North. A basement speak-easy called Pigtail will follow later this summer, with a menu expected to feature experiential cocktails and inventive bar snacks. The first and flagship Jaleo ...
Houston, TXHouston Press

First Look: The Chipper in Katy

The prairies of Katy might seem an unusual place for a British chip shop to land but in a strip center near Katy Mills Mall, The Chipper is bringing a taste of the British Isles to its residents. I was attending the opening of Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Katy where, unfortunately, I did not get to sample any ice cream. Feeling a bit peckish, I left the throngs of people surrounding Trae tha Truth and made my way to this newly opened chippy to check it out. Its social media is filled with comments about how great the fish and chips are so I wanted to see if the love was warranted.
Food & Drinkstouringplans.com

First Look: EPCOT Food and Wine Booths Part 3, Near Future World

There’s 81 different food items at this year’s EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival, and more food booths will be opening in October. That’s a lot to sample, but we’re trying it all!. Here’s a quick rundown of the items you’ll find in the booths in Future World and around...
Restaurantswhatnowatlanta.com

Wave 3 Coffee Nearing Opening Day at Buckhead Commons

Wave 3 Coffee will be opening in late August at 3145 Peachtree Road, Suite 121 in the Buckhead Commons shopping center. Wave 3 Coffee will offer a variety of inventive drinks, like espresso with tonic water, turmeric lattes and Japanese teas. Aside from coffee, a spokesperson for Wave 3 Coffee said another element that makes the coffee shop is unique is that they also sell artisanal chocolates sourced from California.
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

Searching for the Ultimate German Wine Experience? Just Look for a Broom.

When you think of pop-up restaurants, many of the connotations that come to mind are decidedly modern. Chefs using a temporary space to make their mark on a food scene, for instance, or someone taking advantage of a seasonal product. Some pop-up restaurants can lead to bigger things for the people involved; some can focus on a particular dish or cuisine. But it turns out that the history of pop-up eateries goes back a lot longer than some might believe.
DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

The Best New Wines From Champagne Don’t Have Any Bubbles at All

Before Champagne became synonymous with bubbly, the region produced wine, of course; it was just meant to be still. And while some of sparkling’s precursors might have enjoyed a modicum of fame (what came from the king’s own vineyards in Aÿ was reportedly excellent), there were also many more simple wines known as oeil de perdrix (“partridge’s eye”) due to their slightly blush color (before about a century ago, it was common for red and white grapes to be mixed in a vineyard). Situated in northeast France, after all, Champagne was famously cool, its low temperatures a challenge for ripening grapes enough to make them into delicious still wines. Historically, the wines began fermenting again in the spring after the cold winter had shut down the process, but because they were shipped (primarily to England) in wooden barriques, the bubbles didn’t hold. Around 1735, though, Louis XV authorized shipping the wine in bottles, and the rest is history, as they say: Champagne was established as a sparkling-wine region.
Greenport, NYnorthforker.com

A cozy wine bar just opened in Greenport with a Swiss chalet vibe

Nestled in between Anker restaurant and Burton’s Books is a Swiss-Italian cozy spot. Walking inside is like entering a chalet tucked in the Swiss Alps. The bar is long, black and sleek. The walls are covered in wood paneling. Light fixtures and shelving have industrial details with exposed bulbs and red metal piping. The tables are made of slate and wood and the chairs have a chalet-like shape.
DrinksSFGate

Wine Folly releases the first ever dynamic Region Guide of Napa Valley

SEATTLE (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The first dynamic Napa Valley Region Guide with over 550 wineries and 7500 wines showcasing small and large wineries is now available to the public. The facts are controlled by the producers and updated in near real-time as it’s updated. Direct-buy links provide a new marketing channel for wineries to reach millions of new customers.
Niagara, NYniagaranow.com

Chef Ryan Crawford opens BarBea wine and snack bar

Chef Ryan Crawford is at it again, this time bringing a Spanish influence to his newest Niagara-on-the-Lake restaurant, BarBea,. The wine shop and snack bar is located next to Ruffino’s Pasta Bar & Grill at the corner of Mississagua and Mary streets. For Crawford and his partner Brett Rumble, the...
winemag.com

Shiloh Winery 2017 Legend Honi Red (Judean Hills)

Deep ruby in the glass, this wine has a nose of blackberry and lavender. It offers a nice combination of fruit and spice flavors including cherry, cassis, licorice, clove and menthol. Assertive tannins dissolve into a cooling finish. Mike DeSimone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Legend Honi. Variety. Bordeaux-style Red Blend.
Food & Drinkscolumbusunderground.com

First Look: Pattycake Bakery

Clintonville’s Pattycake Bakery is ready to reintroduce itself to the neighborhood. The vegan bakery will open in its new home, 3870 N. High St., this Thursday, July 29. The bakery has traded 650 square feet for 2,800 plus square feet, greatly expanding Pattycake’s space for fulfilling wholesale orders, and whipping up whatever future treats may come.
Port Jefferson, NYNewsday

B.Y.O.G. Wine Bar opens in Port Jefferson

"Wine bar" doesn’t begin to describe what’s going on at B.Y.O.G. Wine Bar, newly opened in Port Jefferson. First of all, it’s self-serve. There are five temperature-controlled dispensing machines, each one holding four bottles of wine. Read the descriptions and prices, then tap the machine with an electronic-chipped card (issued by the server) and select which wine and how much of it you would like and it pours forth into your glass.
Drinksthemanual.com

Drinking Like Hemingway: How To Make the Death in the Afternoon Cocktail

The famed American novelist Ernest Hemingway drank as prolifically as he wrote — or perhaps he wrote as prolifically as he drank. Regardless, he proved himself a voluble champion of all things alcoholic, and helped more than a few bartenders hone their recipes over the years. Having spent a fair amount of time in bars on Paris’ Left Bank, he developed a particular fondness for absinthe, which he showcased in his own intriguing cocktail invention. Simple, strong, but surprisingly refreshing, Death in the Afternoon melds absinthe with well-chilled champagne, and goes nicely over brunch or at sunset — perhaps while digging into the lucid prose of Papa Hemingway himself.
Restaurantscolumbusunderground.com

First Look: The Sycamore

The Sycamore in German Village officially makes its comeback tomorrow, Wednesday, July 28. Good Food Restaurants purchased the neighborhood mainstay from previous owners Chris Crader and Grow Restaurants last summer. Vice President and Managing Partner of GFR Tony Heaphy says while they wanted to keep the cozy, contemporary bistro slash...
Orlando, FLallears.net

PHOTOS: Take a Look at the Crowds at EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival!

It’s Food and Wine Fest season! The 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival is in full swing. So far, we’ve already taken a look at the Food & Wine merchandise that is available online, shared a first look inside EPCOT during the first day of the festival, and taken a peek at the festival’s NEW Minnie ears! But now it’s time to check out something else…the crowds!
Austin, TXAustin 360

Wine-focused restaurant Birdie's opens in East Austin

The husband-and-wife team of Arjav Ezekiel and Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel, who moved to Austin after restaurant careers in New York City, opened their wine bar-restaurant Birdie’s at 2944 E. 12th St. last week. The couple had initially planned to open a fine dining restaurant, but after falling in love with Austin’s...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Entertainment Weekly

See the first look of Ocean Vuong's next book Time Is a Mother

New work from Ocean Vuong is coming next year, and it offers plenty for fans of On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous. The poet (whose debut novel is currently being adapted into an A24 film) will release his next collection, Time Is a Mother, on April 5, 2022 (published by Penguin Press), with the U.K. edition coming from Jonathan Cape on April 7. An intimate searching for meaning after his mother's death, Vuong's poems will explore, according to his publisher, "personal loss, the meaning of family, and the cost of being the product of an American war in America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy