Everything You Need to Know About Brendan Scanzano﻿ From Katie Thurston’s ’Bachelorette’ Season

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Thurston only has a handful of contestants left on The Bachelorette, and the time has finally come to talk about Brendan Scanzano. Whomst, you ask? BRENDAN SCANZANO, I said!!! The 26-year-old firefighter trainee who’s from Toronto! No, he hasn’t gotten much screen time this season, but he’s still in this thing, dammit! Anyway, we know a ton about how far Brendan makes it (read: whether it’s worth getting emotionally attached to him or not) and if he’s on Bachelor in Paradise this season, so come hither if that piques your interest this fine Monday.

www.cosmopolitan.com

