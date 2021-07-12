Cancel
MLB

Red Sox select Matt Litwicki with their tenth round pick

By Matt_Collins
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox went nine rounds without picking a college senior, which was especially surprising to see after taking Marcelo Mayer on Sunday. But they did grab one senior to end the Day Two rounds, selecting Matt Litwicki with their tenth round pick. The 22-year-old (he turns 23 next month) is a right-handed pitcher out of the University of Indiana. He made 10 relief appearances in 2021 totaling 12 innings, allowing six runs with 17 strikeouts and two walks.

