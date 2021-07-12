Red Sox select Matt Litwicki with their tenth round pick

One of the biggest storylines of this season, and particularly over the last six weeks or so, has been just when the team was going to call up Jarren Duran to make his major-league debut. It’s been a long wait (for most of us anyway), but it’s finally over. We learned Wednesday night that the team was planning on bringing Duran up for their game in the Bronx to start a four-game set against the Yankees. It is obviously huge news, and the hope is that it will add a spark to this lineup and give them some more power and speed in the bottom half. But there is plenty of time to break down the granular gains that Duran will be able to make at the major-league level. For now, the thought that I cannot escape is that the team must be extremely confident in their young outfielder to bring him up right now.