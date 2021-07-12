How I’m Raising My Son to Value Feminism by Valuing the Feminine in Himself
“Mom, I’d like to rewatch My Little Pony. Is that a good idea — because it’s a girl show?” my 7-year-old asked. I caught my breath. My stomach still does flip-flops when my son feels stifled by the gender labels we’ve ignored since forever. The television remote is usually a natural extension of his hand, but he stood apart from it like it was a vegetable. I jumped into power mom mode and, hugging him way too tight, I gently explained again why cartoons are for everyone. With this reminder, his confidence returned. He grabbed the remote and started singing along with the Ponyville gang.www.sheknows.com
