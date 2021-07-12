Cancel
Yoga teacher who collapsed and died in the witness box while defending her son in court is remembered as a loving mum as her final moments are revealed for the first time

By Sam McPhee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

A yoga teacher who died defending her son on the witness stand in court has been remembered as an loving parent and grandparent.

Kehry Maureen Frank, 67, was testifying for her son in Victoria's County Court last week when she said she 'needed air' before suddenly collapsing.

She was providing a chracter witness her son, Jarrod Frank, describing him as an 'adoring' man who was beloved by her other grandchildren, moments before she died.

Ms Frank was remembered by her daughter Melanie Frank Chapman on Facebook, describing her mother as 'one of the kindest people you'll ever meet'.

My beautiful, beautiful Mum, Kehry, and founder of Vitality Yoga has died today,' Ms Frank Chapman wrote.

'It has come as an absolute shock. I know the impact this will have on many of you.

'She really was something else. Not only an incredible yoga teacher and Kinesiologist but one the kindest people you'll ever meet. It's a very sad day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PC7NT_0aumpJIV00
Kehry Maureen Frank, 67, (pictured right with daughter Melanie left) was testifying for her son in Victoria's County Court last week when she said she 'needed air' before suddenly collapsing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bBIIW_0aumpJIV00
Ms Frank was remembered by her daughter Melanie Frank Chapman on Facebook, describing her mother as 'one of the kindest people you'll ever meet'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Es3eq_0aumpJIV00
The 67-year-old collapsed to the ground during her testimony at the Melbourne County Court on Tuesday where her son pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault in January 2020

'You were a magnificent mother to us, but a mother to so many other people whose hearts are also breaking,' a death notice written by her children read.

The 67-year-old collapsed to the ground during her testimony at the Melbourne County Court last week where her son pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault in January 2020.

Court officials shouted 'code black' as they rushed to her assistance, while her son sobbed and yelled: 'Mum, mum, can you hear me?' the Herald Sun reported.

Victoria police confirmed Ms Frank was pronounced dead later that afternoon after being rushed to hospital.

Students of Ms Frank's yoga school paid tribute to the grandmother who helped them through breakups, deaths and miscarriages.

'(Kehry) helped me through so much sadness and darkness and brought me back through to the light at the other end,' one woman posted to Facebook.

'I will be forever grateful for the phenomenal impact she had on my life and the love and hope she made me feel in the darkness.'

'Kehry inspired me wherever she went. She was so much more than a yoga teacher; She was an amazing life coach and friend and guided us through some difficult times,' another said.

'She took me in and made me feel like part of the family when mine was torn apart,' a man wrote.

'She helped me through some of my darkest times without a thought to herself,' another man commented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8NDq_0aumpJIV00
Students of Ms Frank's yoga school paid tribute to the grandmother who helped them through breakups, deaths and miscarriages

The cause of her death remains under investigation but police say the case is not being treated as suspicious.

Ms Frank had told the court that her son, who was found not guilty of a fatal stabbing in 2018, was living in a granny flat on her property in Eppalock in Central Victoria, when he was charged with the knifepoint robbery of Adam White in January 2020.

She described him as a man of 'good character' and said he shared a close relationship with her and his sister, as well as his 'adoring' nieces and nephews.

Shortly after Ms Frank told the court she 'felt sick' and collapsed in the dock.

The court heard that Frank was seen by a witness kicking down the door of Mr White's home, a man he had known since childhood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v3jmo_0aumpJIV00
Kerry Frank, 67, collapsed to the ground during her testimony at the Melbourne County Court on Tuesday where her son Jarrod Frank, 43 (pictured), pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and assault in January 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5Xjx_0aumpJIV00
The court heard that Frank was seen by a witness kicking down the door of Mr White's home, a man he had known since childhood before punching him in the head and holding knife

Frank then entered the home and punched Mr White in the head before brandishing a kitchen knife and demanding cash.

Police bizarrely recounted that when they arrived at the scene the two men were staring at each other while sitting at opposite ends of the kitchen table.

When investigators executed a search warrant at Ms Frank's property they discovered similar kitchen knives believed to be used in the burglary.

Judge Felicity Hampel noted that the knife crime occured when Frank was on bail facing a murder charge.

'He was on bail charged with a stabbing murder … and then here he is armed with a knife,' Ms Hampel said.

'Human behaviour is very strange.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0rYZ_0aumpJIV00
The mother died on the witness stand while defending her son in Melbourne County Court (pictured), who is accused of robbing a man at knife point

Frank fatally stabbed Scott Bury in his home on January 3, 2018 in what was ruled an act of self-defence.

The pair were having an argument about what type of ammunition German soldiers used in their Luger handguns during WWII before placing a $500 bet on the answer.

Mr Bury said he knew the answer was 9mm because he'd once robbed a bank with that gun.

After the argument erupted Mr Bury attacked Frank with a metal bar and two knives before he was stabbed in the chest.

Frank's current matter has been adjourned with a sentencing date not yet determined.

Comments / 0

