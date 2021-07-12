Cancel
Military

British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden

By Joseph Trevithick
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.

Ronald Reagan
#Gulf Of Aden#Amphibious Warfare#Amphibious Assault Ship#Atlantic Ocean#Aircraft Carriers#British#Hms#American#Dutch#The U K Royal Navy#Wasp#The U S Navy#Ticonderoga#De Zeven Provinci N#Marine Corps#U S Navy Rear#U K Royal Navy#Asw#Saudi Arabian#F 35bs
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Military
World
Beijing, CN
Politics
Country
Japan
Country
China
Country
Iraq
Posted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
MilitaryWashington Times

Rivalry with U.S. heats up with new Chinese supercarrier

Pentagon officials say they are confident that the new Gerald R. Ford class of Navy supercarriers would dominate in any conflict, but China is rapidly constructing its own carrier and is eager to join the “supercarrier arms race” to project power well beyond its territorial waters. After a troubled debut,...
MilitaryTelegraph

Hunter becomes hunted as Royal Navy helicopters hound Russian submarines

A Russian submarine stalked the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group (CSG) prompting a helicopter hunt for the vessel, The Telegraph can reveal. Merlin helicopters were scrambled to search for the Russian submarine when the group was passing through the eastern Mediterranean. The two aircraft dropped sonobuoys - equipment designed to...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Video: Russian fighter jets intercept US Navy plane over Black Sea

A pair of Russian Su-30SM fighter jets intercepted a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft over the Black Sea on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Russia’s Ministry of Defense tweeted, “#Footage On July 6 in the evening, two #Su30SM fighters of the Russian #BlackSeaFleet’s maritime aviation & air defence on-duty forces were scrambled for escorting a Boeing #P8Poseidon aircraft over the #BlackSea #RussianAirForce #AirEscort #RussianPlanes #AircraftScramble.”
MilitaryDefense One

The US Military Should Return to Vietnam

Fifty years ago, the New York Times and Washington Post published the “Pentagon Papers.” These documents revealed grave doubts about the intentions and motivations for America’s engagement in Vietnam. Still today, for many Americans, the country of Vietnam is a painful reminder of the Vietnam War, and many remain skeptical as to the benefits of a strengthened Vietnamese-American relationship.
MilitaryNewsweek

Treasure Hunter Discovers Body of German World War II Soldier

The body of a German soldier who died in World War II has been found buried in the Netherlands by a person searching through fields with a metal detector. The detectorist found the body in the municipality of Best after their equipment fired on pieces of ammunition and the recognition tag of the soldier in the unmarked grave.
Posted by
thedrive

U.S. Destroyer Shows Up Right Off Crimea On Vessel Tracking Sites But It Never Left Port (Updated)

This bizarre spoofing incident around the Crimean Peninsula in the Black Sea is the second of its kind in the last two weeks. A couple of hours ago, in what appeared to be the latest development in the cat-and-mouse naval activities being played out by Russia and NATO in the Black Sea, online ship tracking services showed the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke class destroyer USS Ross (DDG-71), sailing together with a Ukrainian patrol boat just five miles off the coast of the contested Crimean Peninsula in the middle of the night. The Navy has denied that ship was ever anywhere near Crimea. What looked at first sight like a deliberate passage through what NATO recognizes as Ukrainian territorial waters, but which are also claimed by Russia, now seems to have been a case of deliberate spoofing of maritime tracking data, something that also occurred two weeks ago in the same area.
Posted by
The Free Press - TFP

REPORT: Chinese Military Forces US Warship Out Of South China Sea

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the hotly contested South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. People’s Liberation Army (PLA) naval and air forces pursued the U.S.S. Benfold after the American destroyer entered an area claimed by the Chinese located between the Philippines and Vietnam, Beijing said on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The forces “warned and drove” the U.S. ship away, the PLA said.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Russia claims to have intercepted a US B-52 bomber over the Baltic

Two Su-27 fighters of the Russian Aerospace Force have intercepted a US strategic bomber in the Baltic Sea, as reported on Saturday by the National Center for Defense Management of Russia. “The airspace surveillance system detected an air target in the Baltic Sea on 28 August approaching the country’s borders....
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

Why the F-16 Is Such a Badass Plane

When U.S. Air Force Captain Gary “Nordo” North took off as leader of a flight of four F-16s on a December morning in 1992, the Fighting Falcon was already a globally respected—and feared—fighter. By then, more than 2,500 F-16s had been delivered worldwide, amassing nearly 5 million flight hours. But...
POTUSNewsweek

Antony Blinken Warns U.S. Will Come to Philippines' Aid If China Attacks Aircraft, Ships

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. will come to the Philippines' aid if China attacks its aircrafts or ships, the Associated Press reported. Blinken said Sunday that such an attack "would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments," referring to a 1951 treaty with the Philippines that obliges both nations to come to the other's defense in the instance of an attack. The statement came on the anniversary of a 2016 international tribunal ruling in support of the Philippines that rejects China's maritime territorial claims outside of its internationally recognized waters.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...
MilitaryPopular Science

This new Russian rifle is designed for combat beneath the waves

Humans are not naturally equipped for fighting underwater. While advances in everything from scuba tanks to goggles to underwater vehicles made it possible for people to fight beneath the waves, it has still been hard to put actual weapons into the hands of the people doing the fighting. Underwater rifles, built specifically to launch a projectile through dense water, are one way to arm a submarine soldier, but they present a separate problem: underwater rifles are ineffective above the surface, and a person hoping to fight on land will need to carry a second gun.

Comments / 67

