British Carrier Joins Forces With U.S. Flattop And Amphibious Assault Ship In Gulf Of Aden
HMS Queen Elizabeth joined American and Dutch warships in the Gulf of Aden, an important maritime crossroads. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.K. Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth linked up with one of her American counterparts, the Nimitz class USS Ronald Reagan, as well as the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, among other warships, for a large force exercise in the Gulf of Aden today. This was a major demonstration of allied naval power in a body of water that forms a maritime crossroads between a number of strategically significant areas.www.thedrive.com
Comments / 67