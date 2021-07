Many of us are having to reassess areas of our lives and question how we can better be anti-racist from now on. One of the things many parents have spoken about is a desire to educate not only themselves, but their children better and how to have necessary conversations with them at an earlier stage. There are a whole host of petitions to diversify the UK teaching syllabus, to include history about racism past and present and for more Black authors to be put on reading lists.