Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
WKTV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is consulting with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about potentially representing her in her conservatorship battle, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Samuel D. Ingham was first appointed by the court as counsel to Spears at the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008. He submitted...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#Federal Prosecutor#Celebrities#Cnn#The New York Times#Cable News Network Inc
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
starlocalmedia.com

Britney Spears' lawyer of choice 'agrees to represent her'

Britney Spears' lawyer of choice has reportedly agreed to represent her. Attorney Mathew Rosengart - who is a partner partner at Greenberg, Traurig, LLP - is said to be appearing in court on Wednesday (07.14.21) to ask the judge to appoint him in her high profile conservatorship battle. According to...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...
foxbangor.com

Britney Spears’ New Would-Be Attorney to Plead His Case to Represent Her

Britney Spears is hoping it’s “out with the old and in with the new” in her conservatorship — a new hearing in the case is going down, and her new hand-picked attorney will have the spotlight. The judge in Brit’s conservatorship will hear arguments Wednesday in downtown L.A. on several...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
wonderwall.com

New Britney Spears court docs reveal how much dad Jamie pays himself to run conservatorship, more news

Britney Spears' agent breaks his silence as singer files to remove her father from conservatorship and replace him with financial expert. There's more progress for Britney Spears as she fights to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that's ruled her life for 13 years. On July 26, Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition officially requesting Jamie's removal as the conservator of her estate, which, court documents imply, is much smaller in value than it could be in part because of how Jamie has managed it as well as how much he's paid himself out of his daughter's earnings. Documents reveal Britney has $2.7 million in liquid assets plus $56.3 million in investments and real estate. TMZ reported they also lay out how much Jamie pays himself: $16,000 a month plus $2,000 a month for office expenses. Additionally, he got 1.5% of the gross from his daughter's successful Las Vegas residency show (he reportedly pocketed more than $2 million) plus it's believed he got another $500,000 from Britney's 2011 "Femme Fatale" tour. Britney is asking to install accountant Jason Rubin in Jamie's place. Meanwhile, the singer's agent and longtime friend Cade Hudson finally spoke out to support her on social media, earning praise from Britney's fans and famous friends including Paris Hilton. "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough," he wrote, in part, according to ET. He went on to call the "never-ending conservatorship" an example of "sexism" and "a violation of someone's basic human rights …" He closed by writing, "The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY." Paris replied in the comments by thanking Cade and saying Britney, "deserves to be free, happy and live her life!" Sarah Jessica Parker added: "We all stand ready for @britneyspears next chapter. Whatever she decides that will be. But I hope it's glorious and she will be at liberty to pursue the dreams she has been collecting these past many years. So happy to know you held onto one another. And yes @britneyspears @cadehudson22 is right, the world is listening and on your side."
Celebritiesspectrumlocalnews.com

Britney Spears' attorney files to replace her father Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears’ new attorney Mathew Rosengart on Monday filed a petition to replace her father, Jamie Spears, as financial conservator of his daughter’s estate, instead proposing Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant (CPA) specializing in forensic accounting, to take over. Rubin, who is currently the principal at Certified Strategies, has...
Florida Statefoxwilmington.com

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denies sister Britney Spears paid for her Florida condo

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denied that her big sister paid for a Florida condo that she uses with her family. The former Nickelodeon actress has been repeatedly denying that she receives any financial benefits from Britney Spears and would subsequently not profit from the continuation of her conservatorship, which has been the subject of controversy over the past few months.
Newsweek

Who is Jason Rubin? Britney Spears Requests Accountant to Replace Father

Britney Spears' attorney asked for a new conservator to be appointed to oversee the pop star's finances. The 39-year-old singer's recent testimonies have expressed her wish to have her father Jamie Spears removed from the conservatorship and charged with abuse. In a Los Angeles court filing, lawyer Matthew Rosengart requested...
Newsweek

Everything Jason Alexander Has Said About Being Married to Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle has led to much re-evaluation of the many stories the pop star has been involved in across her nearly 25-year career. Most recently, Jason Alexander has given two explosive interviews in which he alleges that the singer's family were interfering in her personal life years before the conservatorship began.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Britney’s Care Manager Just Responded to Claims She’s ‘Responsible’ For Her Forced Birth Control

Blame game. Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears‘ temporary personal conservator, has responded to claims that she’s responsible for the “abusive” medical decisions made during the course of the pop singer’s 13-year conservatorship. Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, levied the accusation at Montgomery in a statement through his attorney on Wednesday, June 30—and she isn’t standing for it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy