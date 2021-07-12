Cancel
Jupiter, FL

Advancements Television Series to Focus on Innovative Payment Systems for the Construction Industry

 16 days ago

JUPITER, Fla. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. On an upcoming episode, scheduled to broadcast 4Q/2021, the award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, will highlight the latest developments taking place in financial technology for the construction sector. This segment of Advancements will explore BlueTape – an intuitive and innovative payment and financing...

