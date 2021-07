"The Last of the Marvels" is the new Captain Marvel comic book storyline starting in September 2021, and reflecting the name of the next movie, The Marvels. And bringing back more of those who have wielded the name. such as Genis-Vell. Son of original Captain Mar-Vell, he was big in the nineties, and got his own series by Fabian Nicieza and Ed Benes, though it was cancelled halfway through the intended story. He got another series ten years later written by Peter David that lasted over two years. Say, you don't think he's a jinx, do you? Another to add to our Frankensteining of Marvel October 2021 solicits and solicitations from yesterday. Apparently, Marvel's full October 2021 solicits will go up in about an hour or so.