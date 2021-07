It’s ironic how a significant portion of humanity has treated Mother Nature. We need her, and and act as if we don’t. In typical fashion human arrogance, we truly believe that our very lives are not intertwined with her existence. A great deal of humanity operates as if we are separate from her. It’s bad enough that much of humanity chooses not to align themselves with her time, rhythm, and mystery. We truly think we are above her sacred temple. In our foolish mentality, we are possessed with the Spirit of destruction. The sad reality is how many of us don’t even know it. Earth’s anger is a living testimony, and in her rage, we still walk around, blind!