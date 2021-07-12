Call of Duty Warzone's new creative director comes straight from Far Cry 6
Call of Duty Warzone has a new creative director, and he's coming straight over from helping to lead Far Cry 6 as game director. Ted Timmins announced his new role on his personal Twitter account, saying he officially joined the team at Warzone studio Raven Software today. Timmins announced his departure from Ubisoft in June, saying his role had come to a natural end as work on Far Cry 6 wraps up ahead of its upcoming October 7 release date. Timmins' previous credits before joining Ubisoft include design work on Sea of Thieves at Rare and serving as lead designer on Fable: Anniversary at Lionhead.www.gamesradar.com
