Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty Warzone's new creative director comes straight from Far Cry 6

By Connor Sheridan
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty Warzone has a new creative director, and he's coming straight over from helping to lead Far Cry 6 as game director. Ted Timmins announced his new role on his personal Twitter account, saying he officially joined the team at Warzone studio Raven Software today. Timmins announced his departure from Ubisoft in June, saying his role had come to a natural end as work on Far Cry 6 wraps up ahead of its upcoming October 7 release date. Timmins' previous credits before joining Ubisoft include design work on Sea of Thieves at Rare and serving as lead designer on Fable: Anniversary at Lionhead.

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Director#Raven#Black Ops#Blueprint Blitz#Activision#Warzone Season 5#Warzone Red Doors#Warzone Patch#Fara#Cm Life#The Super Nintendo#Gamespot#Cvg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
News Break
Ubisoft
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone May Be Adding Planes Soon

Planes could be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone at some point in the future if recent datamining efforts are anything to go off of. Leakers who delved into the game’s files found mentions of planes that could be related to an upcoming game mode. The planes in question may arrive as early as the release of the Season Four Reloaded update, so if they are coming, it won’t be long now before players are able to utilize them.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best Kar98k loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

In the world of Call of Duty: Warzone, the best modern and 80’s technology is on offer, featuring state of the art weapons and equipment. But sometimes, you want a true classic. There’s no better true classic in Modern Warfare and Warzone than the Kar98k marksman rifle. After a buff...
Video GamesIGN

'Undetectable' Call of Duty: Warzone Hack Cancelled By Its Creator

Activision has pre-emptively blocked the release of an "undetectable" cheat system. The publisher requested that development of the system be terminated after seeing footage of it running in Call of Duty: Warzone. PCGamer reported on the cheat, known as User Vision Pro, that was an aim assist and auto-fire cheat...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

How to get the new Sentry Gun killstreak in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting another new killstreak in the Season 4 Reloaded update, and while it’s new to the battle royale, it’s been a staple part of Call of Duty’s multiplayer modes for years: the Sentry Gun. This deployable turret will automatically lock on to enemies out in...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Call of Duty Warzone “Undetectable” Cross Platform Cheat Removed

Game company Activision has revealed that it has blocked an undetectable Call of Duty Warzone cheat after it recently gained popularity. Activision has been active lately to prevent cheats from invading their games, especially in Warzone where multiplayer is always active. The developer of the Userviz software has had to shut down its own exploit because of this and with the help of a vigilant anti-cheat group.
Video GamesNME

‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ hackers are boosting high-profile streamers

Call of Duty: Warzone hackers appear to be targeting high-profile players, boosting their accounts to level 1000 and unlocking all weapon camos. Several Call of Duty: Warzone streamers have been targeted by this new hack/glitch, with the likes of Nick “NICKMERCS” Kolchef reporting that his account had mysteriously levelled up to level 1000 during play.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Call of Duty: Warzone's High Alert perk will soon hear Dead Silent footsteps

Raven has teased some upcoming changes to Call of Duty: Warzone in the latest patch notes for the battle royale. The developer plans to update the High Alert perk to let players hear Dead Silent footsteps. Currently, all High Alert does is make your vision pulse whenever enemies outside of your view see you. By then, of course, it's often too late.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Call of Duty: Warzone’s perk system is finally getting some TLC

In Call of Duty: Warzone, the guns have always been king. The main focus of everyone’s loadout is straight up slaying power and running two of the best Warzone guns side by side. While this makes for excellent gunplay, Warzone has always lacked additional tactical layers when it comes to...
Video Gamesplayer.one

Call of Duty Warzone: Activision Finally Blocks Popular Hacking Tool

Activision and Raven Software have finally defeated the hacking tool that gained popularity after it ravaged PC and console versions of Call of Duty: Warzone. It was not long ago when the Warzone community complained about a new aimbot hack. It was the same tool that recently invaded the console versions of the game. Apparently, the hacking tool was platform-agnostic that allowed it to be usable on different platforms.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Update 1.39 Patch Notes

Update 1.39 has arrived for Call of Duty: Warzone, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season Four Reloaded update, which brings a slew of new weapons, modes, operators, and more to both Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. For Warzone, players can expect one new weapon available now with an additional melee weapon coming later this season, and the game is also getting its first-ever objective-based mode called Payload. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.39.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Call of Duty 2021 will probably be revealed via Warzone event

Traditionally, a brand new Call of Duty title is expected to launch each year and in 2021 is no different. Activision are yet to confirm the existence of this year's Call of Duty but the official announcement should be dropping in the coming months. Tom Henderson, a well-known industry insider...
Video Gameswmleader.com

Call of Duty: Warzone’s season 4 Reloaded weapon balance patch notes

Call of Duty season’s 4 Reloaded patch may not have been earth-shattering for Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone’s brought way more changes than usual to make up for it. In the latest patch for the battle royale game, Raven Software has rebalanced over 40 guns in the most comprehensive weapon-tuning update Warzone has ever received.
Video GamesPosted by
aiptcomics

Call of Duty: Warzone shows how to fail with Battle Royale

As much as it pains some gamers to admit, the battle royale bubble hasn’t burst. Take one look at what most top streamers are playing, and Call of Duty: Warzone sits unnervingly at the top of the mountain (for better or worse). But is that a benefit or a detriment to the community? A growing tension is mounting, and the Warzone community is ready to move on. What was once the most dominant battle royale has soured into a dreadful experience, leaving players to reconsider why they play the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy