While a round of morning showers and thunderstorms rapidly slowed the heating process on Tuesday, that definitely won’t be the case this afternoon. Ahead of today’s extreme heat, the National Weather Service has placed a portion of Northern Illinois, including Stephenson, Jo-Daviess, Carroll, and Whiteside county, under a Heat Advisory. This advisory will be in place from 11AM to 8PM, as heat indices will have the potential to soar over the triple-digit mark.