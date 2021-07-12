Cancel
The Untold Truth About Captain America: The First Avenger

By Douglas Laman
 16 days ago
"Captain America: The First Avenger" is now a decade old. It's hard to believe it's been a decade since the very first high-profile "Captain America" feature made its way to movie theater screens around the globe. Though it may not have the expansive casts of its later sequels or subsequent "Avengers" installments, this 2011 entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven to be an enduringly important part of the franchise. Not only has Captain America emerged as a pivotal figure in the series, but this film also introduced to moviegoers fan-favorite characters like Peggy Carter and Bucky Barnes. Such individuals are still being explored to this very day through Disney+ programs like "What If...?" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," a testament to the lasting legacy of "The First Avenger."

