Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

FAA violated key environmental laws at LAX, federal appeals court rules

By City News Staff
Posted by 
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcH1c_0aumnSvO00
Photo by Josh M on Unsplash

In a victory for the city, a federal appeals court found that the Federal Aviation Administration violated key environmental laws when it changed flight patterns for aircraft coming into Los Angeles International Airport over mid-city and central Los Angeles, City Attorney Mike Feuer announced Monday.

As a result of the decision by the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the FAA must undertake a proper environmental analysis that should have taken place prior to implementing the changes in 2018, according to Feuer.

Two years ago, the city sued the FAA, alleging the agency made changes to flight patterns with neither environmental review nor public input.

“The FAA made changes to a major flight path over Los Angeles without considering the noise and environmental impacts for residents below, and without consulting the city,” Feuer said in a statement. “That was wrong and it’s why we fought. We are very pleased that the court agreed with us and ordered the FAA to finally conduct a full environmental review which, unlike last time, will include public comment.”

The appeals panel on Thursday held that the FAA violated three key federal environmental laws by implementing the flight pattern changes at LAX as part of its rollout of its Next Generation Air Transportation System: the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Historic Preservation Act, and a section of the Department of Transportation Act.

The court ordered the FAA to undertake proper NEPA and NHPA analysis and to consult with the city of Los Angeles regarding the Transportation Act.

While the problematic flight patterns will remain in place for now, the court’s ruling requires that the FAA undertake a more transparent and public process moving forward.

Five years ago, as part of the FAA’s implementation of the SoCal Metroplex Project and NextGen procedures, the agency started changing flight patterns for aircraft landing at LAX, including consolidating flight patterns over the West Adams neighborhood and other communities in mid-city and Central Los Angeles, causing significant noise and environmental impacts.

In May 2018, the FAA made additional changes to incoming flights but allegedly failed to perform the required environmental review or seek public comment. These changes prompted Feuer’s lawsuit.

The city of Los Angeles previously requested the FAA address a series of specific modifications to at least partially provide some relief to residents, but that proved unsuccessful, and the city filed its lawsuit in June 2019.

Among other things, the city claimed in its suit that the FAA failed to comply with its own procedures and properly consider all of the environmental impacts of the changes to its flight patterns for incoming aircraft at LAX. During the course of litigation, FAA presented documents to the court that allegedly confirmed that environmental review had occurred, but the court held that the documents were deficient because they postdated the publication of the flight pattern changes by several months.

The lawsuit is one of three that the city has brought against the FAA on behalf of the city in regards to NextGen. The second concerns southerly departures from Hollywood-Burbank airport in which the city alleges that the FAA admitted in the summer of 2019 that there has been a “southerly shift” of airplanes — that similarly never underwent environmental review — affecting residents in Studio City and southeast San Fernando Valley, possibly the Santa Monica mountains and others not near the airport who are now experiencing air traffic for the first time or to a degree never before experienced.

The FAA denied the city’s request to remedy the southerly shift on the basis that FAA had not caused the shift. The third case has to do with the city’s Freedom of Information Act request in regards to flight procedures at Hollywood-Burbank Airport. Feuer’s office has since received the requested documents, and the parties are negotiating resolution.

Feuer said he has been communicating directly with the FAA’s Regional Administrator, the FAA’s counsel and members of Congress seeking to obtain relief for impacted residents. Additionally, with federal and local officials, he has pushed the FAA to conduct a thorough environmental assessment of prospective flight pattern changes over the south San Fernando Valley and Santa Monica Mountains.

The FAA agreed to conduct that assessment and to consider dispersal of flights in the process, Feuer said.

Comments / 0

HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
43
Followers
266
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Feuer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Policy#Environmental Laws#Air Transportation#Nepa#Nhpa#Socal Metroplex Project#Nextgen#Regional Administrator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
FAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy