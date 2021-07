Every few years or so you hear about a magical super-producer that’s seemingly always creating massive tunes for other artists. And every time I’m left wondering if these producers do it because they can’t sing and are just good at lyrics and song structure. I’m sure there have been plenty of producers that are more than happy to not appear behind the microphone, but an example of one who isn’t afraid to get behind the mic and front a band is Jack Antonoff. In the form of his band Bleachers, Antonoff pulls on the frontman pants, puts himself front of stage and manages to pull off ten quality songs on the band’s third album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night.