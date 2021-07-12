9 Santa Barbara Wineries That Are Worth the Drive From LA
You don't have to go far for good wine. Northern California may get all the credit for great wine in this state, but there are incredible wine experiences much closer to Los Angeles, especially in and around Santa Barbara. An area mostly known for Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara County also makes surprisingly noteworthy Rhone and Bordeaux varietals at many of its 283 wineries, and at price points that are much more affordable compared to Norcal's wine country.
