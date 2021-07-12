9 Santa Barbara Wineries That Are Worth the Drive From LA

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey in Canon City, Colorado.(Photo by Liana Moore.) When considering a wine tour, you may think of Napa Valley in California or Bordeaux in France. But did you know that there are two American Viticultural Areas (AVAs) in Colorado? So where are the vineyards in Colorado? These AVAs are Grand Valley and West Elks. The Grand Valley, which includes the Palisade area is the largest wine region in the state. But we actually had the opportunity to visit a unique winery in the Royal Gorge area last month. Wineries are located throughout the state.