Flood Advisory issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Ocean FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR NORTHEASTERN OCEAN COUNTY At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have already fallen in spots with an additional inch possible. Some locations that may experience flooding include Toms River, Beachwood, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Dover Beaches South, Dover Beaches North, Leisure Village East, Pleasant Plains, Holiday City South, South Toms River, Island Heights, and Gilford Park. This includes the following highways Garden State Parkway between mile markers 77 and 86.