Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Cleared for All-Star Game

The Mariners reinstated Kikuchi from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The transaction clears the way for Kikuchi to pitch for the American League squad in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field. Kikuchi earned his spot at the Midsummer Classic after supplying a 3.48 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 98:34 K:BB across 98.1 innings over his first 16 starts of the season. Assuming he's only needed for an inning out of the bullpen Tuesday, Kikuchi could be an option to start in the Mariners' first series of the second half this weekend against the Angels.