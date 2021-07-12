Mariners' Donovan Walton: Moves back to minors
The Mariners optioned Walton to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Walton's stay with the big club lasted just one day. After being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Walton appeared off the bench in the Mariners' 7-1 loss to the Angels but didn't receive an at-bat. His demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.www.cbssports.com
