Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Moves back to minors

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

The Mariners optioned Walton to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Walton's stay with the big club lasted just one day. After being called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Walton appeared off the bench in the Mariners' 7-1 loss to the Angels but didn't receive an at-bat. His demotion opens up a spot on the active roster for starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, who was reinstated from the COVID-19-related injured list.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Injured List#Mlb Com#Triple A#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
BaseballDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — July 16

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. GAME 1 RECAP: The Rainiers scored runs in the 2nd and 4th inning for a 2–0 lead, but allowed 3 runs in the top of the 5th inning as Tacoma fell to Salt Lake 3–2 in game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday night. 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x3, R, HR, RBI), C Jose Godoy (1x3, R, HR, RBI) and LF Eric Filia (1x2) each collected 1 of the 3 hits for Tacoma. Marmolejos hit his 13th home run of the season with a solo blast with 2 outs in the 2nd inning and Godoy added his 4th home runs with a solo homer leading off the 4th inning. Starter Penn Murfee (4.0,1,0,0,2,3) made his AAA debut, allowing only 1 hit while walking 2 and striking out 3 over 4.0 scoreless innings, but did not factor into the decision. LH Williams Jerez (1.0,3,3,3,2,0) fell to 0–2 on the season after allowing 3 runs in the the 5th inning. RH Zack Weiss (1.0,0,0,0,1,1) and RH Justin Grimm (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to hold Salt Lake scoreless over the 6th and 7th innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Casey Sadler: Moves rehab assignment to Tacoma

Sadler (shoulder) fired a perfect seventh inning in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Friday, recording a strikeout. The recovering reliever is now perfect through two rehab innings, with his first outing having come at High-A Everett. Sadler was sharp in the move up to a higher level of competition, firing seven of nine pitches for strikes. Now that he's with the Rainiers, he's likely to log several more rehab outings at the Triple-A level before activation.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners to promote top prospect Jarred Kelenic back to majors

The Seattle Mariners are expected to recall outfielder Jarred Kelenic when their season resumes on Friday, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Divish noted that Kelenic has not rejoined the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma since appearing in Sunday's Futures Game. Kelenic, who also turns 22 on Friday,...
MLBPosted by
1460 ESPN Yakima

Gomber Back From Injured List, Pitches Rockies Past Mariners

DENVER (AP) — Austin Gomber pitched effectively for six innings in his return from the injured list, Dom Nunez hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3. Gomber allowed three solo home runs in his first appearance in a month. He'd been out with tightness in his left forearm. Gomber has won four decisions in a row. Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger and Luis Torrens all homered for the Mariners.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yohan Ramirez: Demoted to minors

Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Ramirez has been with the big-league club since late June and pitched on four occasions since. In that span, he's worked 5.1 frames and delivered a solid 3.38 ERA and 0.94 WHIP. Ramirez will likely be in consideration for a promotion if the Marines are in need of extra bullpen arms later in the season.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Joey Gerber: Undergoes back surgery

Gerber recently had surgery for a back issue, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Gerber made his major-league debut in 2020, throwing 15.2 innings for Seattle out of the bullpen. He logged a 4.02 ERA and 1.15 WHIP, though he has not logged any innings in either the majors or minor leagues this season. Though the exact nature of the injury has not been reported, Divish expects that Gerber will miss the rest of the 2021 campaign.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mariners Rumors: Trading with the Padres for Eric Hosmer

After the Padres traded for Adam Frazier, they found themselves a bit over the competitive balance tax. The first-time penalty for going over isn’t awful, but they find themselves with too many players, making too much money, who all should be seeing playing time. Could the Mariners take advantage and get two birds with one stone in Eric Hosmer?
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Struggles at end of first half

Fraley posted a .120/.233/.120 slash line with two RBI, four walks and one run across 30 plate appearances over his last eight games of the first half of the season. The inconsistent outfielder limped into the All-Star break after an encouraging 27-game stretch of hitting that easily qualified as Fraley's best yet in the majors. The 26-year-old posted a .291 average and 1.010 OPS over the first 100 plate appearances he logged following his return from the injured list May 31, a sample that included all seven of Fraley's home runs this season as well as 20 of his 23 RBI. The hope for both the Mariners and fantasy managers is that the time away afforded by the All-Star break will give Fraley an opportunity to reset at the plate and bring his pedestrian .237 average much more up to par with his elite .409 on-base percentage and respectable .439 slugging percentage.
MLBNBC Sports

Trivino blames self, not Mariners bats, for back-to-back loss

History repeated itself on Saturday night when the Athletics lost to the Seattle Mariners, 5-4 at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners won it in walk-off fashion after A’s reliever Lou Trivino threw a wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring Jarred Kelenic. “I mean, it’s very frustrating,” Trivino...
Houston Chronicle

Astros bounce back, hold off Mariners to cap bizarre day

SEATTLE — Baseball can lend itself to the bizarre or odd. Some combination of the two felt apt for the Astros’ Tuesday at T-Mobile Park. They acquired two Mariners players three hours before facing them. They raced to another big lead before almost losing it again. Their All-Star closer faltered in a rare sign of struggle. Two men who arrived as Astros played against them as Mariners — and made a significant impact.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi: Won't pitch in All-Star Game

Kikuchi is no longer on the American League's active roster for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, Larry Stone of the Seattle Times reports. Kikuchi was officially activated off the COVID-19 IL on Monday, but the left-hander won't pitch in the All-Star Game after being unable to throw over the previous two days. Kikuchi figures to take the ball at some point over the weekend against the Angels.
MLBChronicle

Has Recent Success Moved Mariners Toward Being Buyers at Trade Deadline?

In so many seasons past, most recently since the Mariners started their rebuilding plan, when the annual Major League Baseball trade deadline would near, the speculation centered on which established MLB players they would trade away in search of prospects to fill their farm system in hopes of future success.
MLBneworleanssun.com

Astros aim to bounce back from meltdown vs. Mariners

There's a reason the Seattle Mariners are looking to acquire a second baseman before Friday's trade deadline. The Mariners have received the worst production in the majors from the position, entering a three-game series against Houston with a .186 batting average and minus-0.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. On...
MLBKIMA TV

Mariners trade players Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to Houston Astros

SEATTLE — The Houston Astros have landed one of the top relievers in baseball, acquiring right-hander Kendall Graveman from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in an odd intra-division trade while the teams were preparing to play each other. Graveman and Rafael Montero are going to the AL West-leading Astros with...
BaseballLookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 7/25/21: Mitch Haniger, Olympic baseball, Ender Inciarte, Joey Gallo

Happy Sunday! I will not be recapping the game for you today because it’s my friend Ernest’s birthday celebration, and I will be watching the tiny genetic miracles that are corgis race around a track in honor of his special day. Run you corgis, run! John has got you covered for today, but you can check in on last night’s game here if you missed it, and also here is my links gift to you anyway, because like a baker, I rise at 5 AM to make these links hot and fresh for you for the mornings. Just kidding, I do them before I go to sleep and after I’ve taken my melatonin which is why sometimes the sense doesn’t syntax much make. Anyway, to the links!
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Hector Santiago: Returns from suspension

The Mariners reinstated Santiago to the active roster Tuesday after he completed his 10-game suspension. Santiago's suspension stemmed from his ejection in a June 26 appearance versus the White Sox after officials spotted a foreign substance on his glove. Before his suspension went into effect July 15, Santiago had been working as a starter for Seattle, but it's unclear whether he'll now slot back into a starting role or move to the bullpen. If the Mariners do decide to deploy Santiago in the rotation, he would likely replace Darren McCaughan, who was touched up for seven runs in four innings in the Mariners' come-from-behind victory Monday.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

The Seattle Mariners select Harry Ford 12th overall in the 2021 MLB Draft

With the 12th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Seattle Mariners have selected Harry Ford, a catcher out of North Cobb High School (G.A.). The highest rank high school catcher in this year’s draft, Ford brings a lot to the table for an 18-year old. At 5’10’’ and 200 pounds, his bat speed, raw power, and ability to place balls all to all fields is already impressive. His speed is also worth noting and on top of being the highest ranked high school catcher, he’s also the fastest catcher overall in the draft.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

Morning Mound Visit: Mariners trade Graveman then trade for Anderson

John Trupin and Grant Bronsdon | Lookout Landing: The Seattle Mariners dealt right-handed pitchers Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero to the Houston Astros in exchange for infield prospect Abraham Toro and right-handed pitcher Joe Smith. The Mariners entered Tuesday within striking distance of the second Wild Card spot, so they drew criticism for selling. Jerry Dipoto said that the move wouldn’t make sense on its own but would as part of a larger series.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Joe Smith: Sent to Mariners

Smith and Abraham Toro were traded from the Astros to the Mariners on Tuesday in exchange for Kendall Graveman and Rafael Montero, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Smith recorded one out without allowing a baserunner during Monday's loss to the Mariners, and he'll now switch dugouts ahead of the second game of the series. The veteran right-hander has a 7.48 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB over 21.2 innings this season and should fill a low-leverage role for Seattle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy