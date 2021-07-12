Athletics' Frank Schwindel: Sent back to Las Vegas
The Athletics optioned Schwindel to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Schwindel's demotion likely signals that the Athletics are expecting Mitch Moreland to return from the COVID-19 injured list when the team resumes its post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against Cleveland. Following his June 29 call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas, Schwindel appeared in eight games for Oakland and went 3-for-20 with a home run and three RBI.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0