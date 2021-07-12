Royals' Salvador Perez: Cleared for All-Star Game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh. Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple. Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight. Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner. Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.