Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Royals' Salvador Perez: Cleared for All-Star Game

CBS Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerez (back) will start at catcher and bat seventh for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game at Coors Field, Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Perez dealt with back tightness in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Cleveland and sat out Sunday's series finale as a result, but the injury won't prevent him from taking part in the Midsummer Classic. The 31-year-old backstop earned his seventh All-Star nod after slashing .275/.300/.501 with 21 home runs, 53 RBI and 41 runs in 89 first-half games.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#All Star Game#Coors Field#The American League#The Chicago Sun Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Twitter was shocked after Pete Alonso hit a record 35 homers to start off Home Run Derby

Twitter freaked out after watching New York Mets star Pete Alonso hit 35 homers in the first-round of the 2021 Home Run Derby. New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso never got his opportunity to defend him Home Run Derby crown last year, as there were no All-Star Game festivities due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Alonso has the chance to retain his throne on Monday night inside Coors Field in Denver, and in the first round, he made the most of it.
MLBUSA Today

Patrick Mahomes shows support for Royals' Salvador Perez at MLB Home Run Derby

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes showed some support for his friend across the parking lot at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez. Perez, who was selected for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, appeared in the annual Home Run Derby on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. He faced off against New York Mets’ Pete Alonso, who would ultimately go on to win the Home Run Derby.
MLBwcn247.com

Perez, Santana homer in Royals' 9-8 victory over Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez and Carlos Santana hit three-run homers in the Kansas City Royals’ 9-8 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday night. Perez hit his 23rd home run of the season to highlight a four-run fourth. Santana gave the Royals the lead with a three-run homer to right in a five-run seventh. Hanser Alberto rounded out a five-run seventh with a two-run, pinch-hit triple. Nicky Lopez went 3 for 3 with an RBI and a walk from No. 9 spot to help Kansas City win its fourth straight. Jake Brentz (3-2) was the winner. Wade Davis finished for his second save of the season after Greg Holland gave up two runs in the ninth.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby 2021: Shohei Ohtani upset by Juan Soto in dramatic swing-off

Monday night, Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among the MLB stars to take his hacks in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. Ohtani took an MLB-leading 33 homers into the Home Run Derby -- no other player has more than 28 homers this season -- and was the odds-on favorite to win the thing.
MLBDeadspin

What a coincidence! No Astros will play in the All-Star Game

The Houston Astros will be the only team in Major League Baseball with zero representation at the 2021 All-Star Game after all four of their All-Stars: Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, and Ryan Pressly opted out of the Midsummer Classic for various reasons. Carlos Correa will miss the game...
MLBBleacher Report

Braves' Updated Trade Targets with 2021 MLB Deadline Approaching

The Atlanta Braves have been arguably the most disappointing team in baseball relative to preseason expectations after they came one win away from reaching the World Series a year ago. They are three games under .500 with a 38-41 record, but in a wide-open NL East, they are only 4.5...
MLBFox News

Shohei Ohtani bad strikeout call leaves broadcast booth furious

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani found some defenders in the broadcast booth on Saturday night as the team took on the Seattle Mariners. Ohtani was called out on a pitch that appeared to be out of the strike zone in the sixth inning. The Angels star was not pleased with the call as he walked back to the dugout and neither were the two announcers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB Draft: KC Royals pick a surprise if not a shock

Their pick came about 40 minutes into the first round of the 2021 Major League Draft Sunday evening, and the choice for the KC Royals boiled down to what early selections always do—draft for need, or take the best player available?. Picking seventh, the Royals obviously opted for need. And...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Rob Manfred Hints At 2 Major Rule Changes For MLB

Changes are coming to the MLB fairly soon, according to league commissioner Rob Manfred. And judging by the early response, fans are OK with his decision. During a discussion with the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday, Manfred said that he will be making a significant change to the way the league handles doubleheaders. It turns out the seven-inning experiment could be coming to an end very soon.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Rangers trade Joey Gallo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

Boom. This is one of the big deals we’ve been waiting for as the MLB trade deadline inches closer and closer. Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo is on the move, finally, after years of rumors. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Gallo is headed to the New York Yankees. Gallo...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Javier Baez deserves 5-game suspension after disgusting display

Call it whatever you want; disgusting, classless, nauseating, or off-putting. But whatever you call, it should most definitely result in a multiple-game suspension for Javier Baez. The Chicago Cubs’ infielder’s on-field “celebration” following a walk-off single versus the Cincinnati Reds was one of the more objectionable displays I’ve ever seen in baseball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy