Gabrielle Union, Prince William & More Support Black Soccer Stars After Racist Attacks Over Euro 2020 Loss

Naomi Campbell is once again lending her transcendental beauty to Burberry in what is, to her, a nod to her British roots and the distinctive style that has come about thanks to the British fashion scene. “Working with Burberry is [...] always such an honour. It’s a British institution and has been since it started in 1856 - in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country. I feel that British style and attitude always lead the trends. We don’t just wear it, we live it," said Campbell.