2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jon Rahm, fade Bryson DeChambeau
The Open is back, but it hasn't been smooth sailing heading into the 2021 Open Championship, which starts Thursday at Royal St. George's. The 2021 Open Championship fantasy golf rankings won't feature players like Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson and young stars Sungjae Im and Matthew Wolff, who all had to withdraw. Still, most of the world's top golfers will be on-hand, led by Jon Rahm, who won his first major at last month's U.S. Open and is the 7-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Open Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0