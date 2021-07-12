2021 Open Championship Fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Jon Rahm, fade Bryson DeChambeau

After a long wait, the Open Championship is coming back this year. In 2020, the global pandemic forced organizers to skip the major, but now, a grand resumption is expected at Royal St. George’s where the 2021 The Open Championship will be played and the Claret Jug to be contested by the best golfers on the planet. That’s not to mention the $11.5 million worth of prizes up for grabs for the top finishers. It’s time to continue our golf odds series and make a 2021 The Open Championship prediction and pick.