Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary Partners With Immunize Nevada to Host “Jabs for Joints” Pop-up Vaccination Site Fri., July 16

By Ava Rose Agency
nevadabusiness.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccination Incentives Include Pre-Rolls For a Penny and Store Gift Cards. What: Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada to launch Jabs For Joints: a one-day-only incentive-based COVID-19 vaccination site taking place at the dispensary’s storefront. The vaccination site is the first of its kind in the state of Nevada, and will include a variety of incentives geared towards urging shoppers to get vaccinated.

