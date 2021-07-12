Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary Partners With Immunize Nevada to Host “Jabs for Joints” Pop-up Vaccination Site Fri., July 16

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle has made it clear — he wants employees to get vaccinated if they haven’t already. A company policy we reported first on Tuesday put some teeth into that, requiring ongoing $15 COVID-19 tests for employees who could not provide proof they were vaccinated. the $15 is described as a “co-pay” for onsite testing. That charge is a bargain compared to private testing used by the travel industry, which can run well over $100, depending on how quickly results are needed.