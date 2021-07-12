Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary Partners With Immunize Nevada to Host “Jabs for Joints” Pop-up Vaccination Site Fri., July 16
Vaccination Incentives Include Pre-Rolls For a Penny and Store Gift Cards. What: Jardín Premium Cannabis Dispensary is partnering with Immunize Nevada to launch Jabs For Joints: a one-day-only incentive-based COVID-19 vaccination site taking place at the dispensary’s storefront. The vaccination site is the first of its kind in the state of Nevada, and will include a variety of incentives geared towards urging shoppers to get vaccinated.www.nevadabusiness.com
