Angela McIver was one of Mayor Jim Kenney’s picks to sit on Philadelphia’s Board of Education after the state-run School Reform Commission dissolved four years ago. Since being on the board McIver has been credited with creating the “goals and guardrails” initiative to focus on student achievement. So it came as a surprise to many when McIver announced her resignation earlier this month during a board meeting. At the time, neither McIver nor board President Joyce Wilkerson gave a reason for her exit or disclosed what she’d be doing next.