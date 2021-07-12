Review: Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual!
Nostalgia can be a cruel, cruel mistress. If you’ve fond memories of something from your childhood which you then encounter later in life, there’s a good chance it won’t live up to them. Remember Super Mario 64 from the ‘90s? An absolute classic, unless of course you revisit it and realise you blocked out that unforgiving camera. Or how about bringing back a videogame comedy duo like Sam & Max? Well, that’s just what Happy Giant did with Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual! And it isn’t the virtual entrance you’d hope for.www.vrfocus.com
