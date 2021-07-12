Bausch + Lomb launches Biotrue eye drops, cleansing wipes

Q1. Collagen is super-hot these days. What is it, and what is it good for?. Collagen is an important component of healthy hair, skin, and nails and is the most abundant protein in the human body, making up about 70% of the skin. Collagen fibers, a key component of the skin’s structure, provide the infrastructure for elastin, which maintains skin elasticity. As one matures, the number and activity of skin cells (fibroblasts) that produce collagen decreases. As fibroblasts become less active, the collagen matrix that provides skin firmness and structure begins to break down. The skin then becomes dehydrated and thinner, plus fine lines, wrinkles, and deep furrows start to appear. Smooth, firm, and younger-looking skin requires optimum levels of well-organized collagen fibers to ensure skin retains its elasticity, firmness, and moisture-binding capacity. Having healthy skin is important since it is the largest organ of the human body and functions as a physical barrier to protect the body from environmental factors like pathogens, chemicals, and sunlight throughout our lifetime. The skin also has other physiological roles, including immune defense, antioxidant support, thermoregulation, prevention of excess water loss, and endocrine (production of vitamin D) support to sustain optimal health. That said, while the skin health benefits of bioactive collagen peptides are well known, there are benefits beyond that of just beauty.