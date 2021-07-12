My 2 Cents: Have a plan when you go grocery shopping

Grocery Shopping seems like a simple chore, but sometimes it can be a daunting task.

Throughout the years I've discovered some of the biggest mistakes one can make when filling up their cart.

1. Going shopping on an empty stomach.

This my friends, is a big no, no.

Going down the different isles with hunger pains can cause you to buy up everything in the store.

That extra bag of potato chips that you didn't plan on buying, suddenly ends up on the conveyer belt when checking out.

To combat this, try eating a light meal beforehand or try chewing gum .

It may sound silly, but some studies show chewing gum while you shop can help you stay focused and discard the smell of certain foods around you.

2. Shopping without a list.

This can go one of two ways.

If you don't come in with a game plan, you may end up buying too much food which can lead to wastefulness or you may buy not by enough food.

3. Shopping at the wrong time of day.

According to Google Map Trends , the busiest day to shop at the grocery store is Saturdays between 12 and 3 p.m. while Mondays at 8 a.m. are less hectic.

Shopping with less crowds may give you more time to comparison shop.

Of course, there are more tricks that can help you have a better grocery shopping experience, but these three may help to save you some time and some extra cash.

That's My 2 Cents.

