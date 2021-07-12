Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 Class ‘C’ State Tournament Scoreboard
The Wyoming Class ‘C’ State Tournament for Legion Baseball teams around the state is in Rock Springs Thursday through Monday. These are the youngest players involved with Legion baseball in Wyoming, as they are 15-years-old and younger. The double-elimination bracket has eight teams. All games are seven innings. The tournament is being held at the Paul J. Wataha Complex American Legion Field in Rock Springs.kowb1290.com
Comments / 0