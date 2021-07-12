Cancel
Wyoming State

Wyoming Legion Baseball 2021 Class ‘C’ State Tournament Scoreboard

By David Settle
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 19 days ago
The Wyoming Class ‘C’ State Tournament for Legion Baseball teams around the state is in Rock Springs Thursday through Monday. These are the youngest players involved with Legion baseball in Wyoming, as they are 15-years-old and younger. The double-elimination bracket has eight teams. All games are seven innings. The tournament is being held at the Paul J. Wataha Complex American Legion Field in Rock Springs.

KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

