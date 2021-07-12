UPDATED: Blaze erupts south of Menifee, impacts 215 Freeway
UPDATED STORY: July 12, 3:30 p.m. A brush fire triggered by a car fire just south of Menifee has scorched roughly 25 acres, forcing partial closure of Interstate 215, before the forward rate of spread was stopped, officials said. The blaze was reported at 1:10 p.m. along southbound I-215, near Scott Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county and Murrieta Fire & Rescue were sent to the location, encountering flames moving to the east through medium vegetation. California Highway Patrol o.myvalleynews.com
